People Moves

Instinet, LLC, today announces the appointment of Scott Douglass as US Head of Sales for its Commission Management Services (CMS) business. Based in New York, Scott will be responsible for the US CMS Sales of Instinet’s comprehensive suite of CMS products including: BrokerShare(R), T*Share(TM), Broker Vote, Budget Tool, Research Interaction Tracker and RQ Connect(TM) within its Plazma® platform.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott to Instinet. Commission Management Services is becoming increasingly more important to our clients, especially in the current regulatory environment. I am confident that Scott’s 20 years of CMS experience will serve to assist our clients with effectively managing their own commission credits,” said Mark Govoni, President, Instinet, LLC.

Prior to joining Instinet, Scott spent a decade at Deustche Bank, where he was most recently a Director and Head of DBHub for North America overseeing the Global CMS platform and key operational processes including: sales, pricing, profitability, client contractual negotiations, vendor management, and client reporting.

Before joining Deutsche Bank, Scott held a number of CMS leadership roles, including Global Sales Manager at Bloomberg Tradebook where he was responsible for rebuilding its global CMS platform and redesigning its client reporting system. Scott was also a Director of CMS at UBS.