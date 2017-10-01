People Moves

Instinet, LLC announced that it has appointed Greg Treacy as Head of International Electronic Sales. Based in New York, Greg will be responsible for further expanding the firm’s delivery of algorithmic and electronic trading capabilities and services to US clients trading globally.

“We are very pleased to welcome Greg to Instinet. He brings over eighteen years of trading, sales and global markets expertise, which will serve to add value and insights to the work he’ll be doing with our clients who trade internationally. This is especially important as the global marketplace continues to face complexity and change,” said Mark Govoni, President of Instinet, LLC.

Greg joined Instinet from Deustche Bank, where he was a Director for its Global Execution Services business, responsible for electronic trading and relationship management for US clients trading internationally.

Before joining Deutsche Bank, Greg held senior sales, trading, and account management positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Neonet, Inc. He began his career in electronic trading at Lexit Financial Group working in both New York and London. Lexit was bought by Neonet in 2002.