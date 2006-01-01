›  News 
Euronext closes acquisition of a 20% stake in EuroCCP

Euronext today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 20% equity stake in EuroCCP, for an amount of €13.4m, after having received regulatory approvals. This follows the announcement of August 17th on the signing of a definitive agreement with the existing shareholders of EuroCCP.

EuroCCP is the leading CCP for pan-European equity markets providing clearing and settlement services. Following this acquisition, Euronext is now an equal shareholder in the company alongside ABN Amro Clearing Bank, Bats Europe, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and Nasdaq.

This deal will enable Euronext to offer user choice in clearing for the equity markets within the Eurozone, through the implementation of a preferred CCP model followed by a fully interoperable service, which will be open to other CCPs in due course.

Next Finance , December 21

