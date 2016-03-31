Euronext is announcing the new composition of its « Tech 40 » label, which recognises 40 innovative European small and mid-cap companies listed on its markets.

This year, 12 new companies are entering in the new label composition, selected by a group of independent European experts, based on capital markets, economic and financial performance criteria. The companies are also added to the eponymous index, composed exclusively of the labelled « Tech 40 » stocks.

Euronext launched the « Tech 40 » label two years ago to increase the exposure of promising tech companies that are listed on its markets. The index for these shares rose by +25% year on year. [1] The 40 labelled companies have a combined revenue of €10 billion, 45 000 employees and total market capitalisation of €14,5 billion. [2]

The « Tech 40 » initiative is among one of the several programs developed by EnterNext, the Euronext subsidiary dedicated to the promotion of listed small and mid-cap tech companies. EnterNext assists tech companies in their listings and help raise their profile on the financial markets. Its initiatives include: the TechShare programme which aims to help unlisted tech companies’ executives to better understand the role and operations of the financial markets; a partnership with Morningstar to strengthen investors’ knowledge and financial analysis of tech stocks; and the launch of The Tech Corner, a web platform dedicated to the market financing of the tech sector at https://tech.euronext.com/en