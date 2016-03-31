›  News 
http://www.next-finance.net/en
News

Euronext Tech 40 Issuers outperform

This year, 12 new companies are entering in the new label composition, selected by a group of independent European experts, based on capital markets, economic and financial performance criteria. The companies are also added to the eponymous index, composed exclusively of the labelled « Tech 40 » stocks.

Euronext is announcing the new composition of its « Tech 40 » label, which recognises 40 innovative European small and mid-cap companies listed on its markets.

This year, 12 new companies are entering in the new label composition, selected by a group of independent European experts, based on capital markets, economic and financial performance criteria. The companies are also added to the eponymous index, composed exclusively of the labelled « Tech 40 » stocks.

Euronext launched the « Tech 40 » label two years ago to increase the exposure of promising tech companies that are listed on its markets. The index for these shares rose by +25% year on year. [1] The 40 labelled companies have a combined revenue of €10 billion, 45 000 employees and total market capitalisation of €14,5 billion. [2]

The « Tech 40 » initiative is among one of the several programs developed by EnterNext, the Euronext subsidiary dedicated to the promotion of listed small and mid-cap tech companies. EnterNext assists tech companies in their listings and help raise their profile on the financial markets. Its initiatives include: the TechShare programme which aims to help unlisted tech companies’ executives to better understand the role and operations of the financial markets; a partnership with Morningstar to strengthen investors’ knowledge and financial analysis of tech stocks; and the launch of The Tech Corner, a web platform dedicated to the market financing of the tech sector at https://tech.euronext.com/en

Next Finance , April 25

Footnotes

[1] Between 31 March 2016 and 13 March 2017.

[2] On 31 March 2017

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

News Institutional investor appetite is back for quant funds

The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2017 - All rights reserved