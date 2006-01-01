ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe have increased 31.2% in the first 9 months of the year to reach a new record of US$751 Bn at the end of September 2017, according to ETFGI’s September 2017 preliminary European ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

The European ETF/ETP industry had 2,285 ETFs/ETPs, with 7,266 listings, assets of US$751 Bn, from 60 providers listed on 27 exchanges in 21 countries.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered US$7.43 Bn in net inflows in September marking 36 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of US$85.69 Bn in year to date net inflows which is more than the US$42.80 Bn in net inflows at this point last year and US$30.00 Bn more than the US$55.69 Bn net inflows gathered in all 2016.

“The US market typically has performed poorest during the month of September. This year the S&P 500 was up 2.06% in September and is up 14.24% year to date. The S&P 500 Value outperformed S&P 500 Growth up 3.28% and 1.11% respectively, furthering the perception of stronger economic fundamentals. Energy and Financials were September’s top performing sectors, up 9.94% and 5.14%, respectively. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI gained 2.57% in September and is up 20.76% year to date. Emerging markets declined 0.55% in September due to headwinds including a rising dollar but is up 26.95% year to date. The uncertainty of Brexit negotiations and North Korea are still areas of concern for investors.” According to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and co-founder of ETFGI.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered a record level of US$6.77 Bn in net inflows in September, bringing year to date net inflows to a record level of US$51.50 Bn, which is much greater than the net inflows of US$1.79 Bn over the same period last year and more than the US$17.98 Bn gathered in all 2016.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs gathered US$690 Mn in net inflows in September, growing year to date net inflows to US$22.81 Bn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of US$26.80 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of US$22 Mn in September. Year to date, net inflows are at US$7.63 Mn, compared to net inflows of US$12.12 Bn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in September with US$5.06 Bn, followed by Amundi ETF with US$1.32 Bn and Lyxor AM with US$1.22 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with US$31.68 Bn, followed by Lyxor AM with US$10.00 Bn and UBS ETFs with US$9.89 Bn net inflows.