People Moves

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) has named Clinton L. Stevenson the investment director of the Investment Management Engagement Programs (IMEP).

Stevenson has more than 35 years in the investment industry including 30 years at the Ford Foundation, where he served as the director of Investment Administration. In addition, he founded a firm that advised not-for-profit institutions on the structure, management, and governance of their investment programs.

"Clint is a wonderful addition to CalPERS," said Ted Eliopoulos, CalPERS chief investment officer. "Manager evaluations, investment operations, and diversity and inclusion are all important components of our Investment Office. His depth of experience in each of these areas makes him the ideal fit to lead the Investment Management Engagement Programs."

In his new role, Stevenson will oversee IMEP (formerly Targeted Investment Programs) which provides coordination across all of CalPERS’ asset classes. Specific areas of focus are emerging and transition managers, responsible contracting, California investment initiatives, and diversity and inclusion efforts. The program is also responsible for the external manager monitoring and evaluation processes.

Stevenson holds both a masters in economics and an MBA from Stanford University.