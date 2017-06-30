People Moves

Euronext announces changes related to the Company’s Technology and Operations leadership.

After three years dedicated to building Euronext as an independent market infrastructure since the IPO in June 2014, Jos Dijsselhof, member of the Managing Board and Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave Euronext as of 30 June 2017.

Alain Courbebaisse will join Euronext on 7 June as Chief Information and Technology Officer and will report to Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board.

On top of his current responsibilities Maurice van Tilburg, member of the Managing Board and CEO of Euronext Amsterdam, will become Head of Market Operations in charge of Euronext Market Services. “I am pleased that Alain has agreed to join Euronext. As we deploy our Agility for Growth strategic plan, driven by IT projects and business initiatives, Alain will bring his long-term IT experience in the finance industry. He will be a significant asset in the successful delivery of Optiq®, our new trading platform, and will be instrumental in preparing the next stages of Euronext’s infrastructure. On behalf of the Managing Board, I would like to thank Jos for his contribution to Euronext in building the fundamentals of our independent IT platform,” said Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext NV.