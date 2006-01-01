According to BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research, average cash balance continues to be a key element preventing a sell signal, dipping to 4.8% in September but still above the past 10-year average of 4.5%
“Cash levels remain elevated, suggesting markets can remain in an Icarus upside mode for risk assets,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist. “Investors have shunned mean reversion and cut their expectations for much higher bond yields.”
Ronan Carr, European equity strategist, added that, “overall sentiment on the Eurozone is becoming less euphoric, with headwinds from a strong Euro and investors’ EPS expectations showing less momentum.”
Next Finance , September 14
