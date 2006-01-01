According to BofA Merrill Lynch, Investors are bullish on bond yields, with 82% of those surveyed indicating they expect bond yields to rise in the next 12 months and a record net 85% saying bonds are overvalued...
“Cash balances dipped this month but remain somewhat elevated,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist. “A faster drop in cash leading into 2018 would indicate a sell signal from investors. Icarus remains intact.”
Ronan Carr, European equity strategist, added that, “Europe is in vogue according to global investors, with the overweight in Eurozone equities back near record highs and EPS expectations accelerating. European investors remain positive on the macro outlook and are looking for a global reacceleration.”
“More investors are saying they want to overweight Japan over the next 12 months but that still lags behind Europe and EM,” said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX/Equity strategist. “More ‘Japan catalysts’ may be needed to attract long-term investor interests.”
BofAML’s October Global Fund Manager Survey was conducted Oct. 6-12; 207 panellists with $585bn AUM participated total. 179 participants with $516bn AUM responded to the Global FMS questions and 87 participants with $182bn AUM responded to the Regional FMS questions.
