People Moves

His role will be focussed on how Aberdeen works even more closely with its largest clients to help them achieve their financial goals. Aberdeen has a specific programme for its largest clients and John will look to build on this strong base.

John is a well-respected financial services leader, having led the Scottish financial community through the 2008 crisis as Chairman of Scottish Financial Enterprise. He has spent the last 16 years at State Street, most recently as Business Head of Global Services UK, Middle East and Africa. John was awarded an OBE in 2008 for services to the financial services industry.

Jeff Klepacki will also join early in the New Year as Head of Distribution – Americas reporting to Bev Hendry and Campbell Fleming. The U.S. is home to half of the world’s wealth and is of strategic importance to Aberdeen. Jeff will provide vital leadership for Aberdeen’s distribution efforts in the Americas where the Group already manages around $65 billion.

Jeff brings with him a proven 23-year track record of leadership in financial services with world class organisations including Capital Group, Delaware Investments and Allianz Global Investors.

Separately Antony John, former chief executive BNP Paribas Investment Partners/FundQuest, and Richard Pursglove, who has held senior distribution roles at a number of companies, will join on a consultancy basis to work with senior management on driving forward Aberdeen’s distribution strategy.

Campbell Fleming, Global Head of Distribution at Aberdeen Asset Management, comments: “I am delighted that Aberdeen will be able to draw on the experience and expertise of John, Jeff, Antony and Richard. It says a lot about Aberdeen that we are able to attract individuals of such high calibre.

“Aberdeen is one of the few global asset managers to offer such a comprehensive range of investment capabilities from equities and fixed income through to property, alternatives and multi-asset portfolios. We’ve got to map these to the specific needs of our clients. The whole team globally is going to be focussed on doing this and these new appointments will really help those efforts.”