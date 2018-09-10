›  Opinion 
http://www.next-finance.net/en
Opinion

⁨ Why MSCI ESG downgraded Nissan to ‘CCC’ for governance failures in September ‘18

MSCI ESG Research downgraded Nissan from ’B’ to ’CCC’ on September 10, 2018, the lowest industry-relative rating on the scale of ’CCC’ to ’AAA’. The downgrade was primarily attributed to systemic failures in governing its corporate behavior.

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Following the recent allegations of personal misconduct and financial manipulations by Nissan Motor’s Chairman, Mr. Carlos Ghosn, MSCI ESG Research, Alan Brett, Head of Governance Ratings, highlights:

  • MSCI ESG Research downgraded Nissan from ’B’ to ’CCC’ on September 10, 2018, the lowest industry-relative rating on the scale of ’CCC’ to ’AAA’.
  • The downgrade was primarily attributed to systemic failures in governing its corporate behavior. Specifically, Nissan admitted to undertaking inadequate safety inspections (October 2017) and to falsifying emissions data at five of its domestic plants (July 2018).
  • The CCC-rating of Nissan is also a result of weak management of emissions and product safety, two of the most pronounced areas of risk for the Automobiles industry. Other factors contributing to Nissan’s low ESG Rating included over boarded executive directors and an entrenched board, both raising questions as to the effectiveness of board oversight and potentially impeding structural reforms.
  • Mr. Ghosn also serves as a Chairman at Mitsubishi Motors (MSCI ESG Rating ’CCC’) and Renault (’A’). The three entities were tied together to form the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. While Mitsubishi Motors is not involved in the cross-shareholdings, it is controlled by Nissan Motor which in turn is controlled by Renault.
  • The governance scores for all three entities fall into the bottom quartile relative to peers. Renault was downgraded to ’A’ from ’AA’ on August 30, 2018 due in part to the concerns over possible conflict of interests in the role held by Mr. Ghosn, which resulted in significant votes (17.8%) against his re-election in 2017.

Next Finance , November 21

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

Opinion Psychology and smart beta

‘Smart beta’ sounds like an oxymoron. How smart can it be to continue using the same strategy in such fickle markets? A portfolio manager calling on all his skills (‘alpha’) in analysing market environments (the source of ‘beta’) should be able to outperform an unchanged (...)

Read article

Conferences & Trainings

FR

Conférence Green Finance, Mardi 11 Décembre 2018, 17h - 20h au Palais Brongniart
All the programs

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2018 - All rights reserved