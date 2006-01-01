Unigestion, the boutique asset manager with scale, was recently selected as subadvisor of K Invest Low Carbon Global Equity fund, co-developing the low carbon approach with Kirstein A/S, a leading financial consultant in Denmark.

The fund aims to achieve above average returns through Unigestion’s 3600 risk managed approach, while producing a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

As a responsible asset manager with longstanding experience in risk management, and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), Unigestion seeks to contribute to the important challenge of helping institutional investors address carbon risk while maintaining their long-term performance objectives. In addition, Unigestion has signed the Montréal Carbon Pledge, an ambitious collaboration between the PRI and investors from around the world. By signing the pledge, Unigestion commits to measuring and disclosing the carbon footprint of all of its equity pooled funds to help investors better understand, quantify and manage climate change-related impacts, risk and opportunities.

Alexei Jourovski, Head of Equities at Unigestion said “The K Invest Low Carbon Global Equity fund has been created with two objectives: to construct a risk-managed global portfolio that at the same time reduces CO2 emissions, without having to compromise risks and returns. The fund targets a 75% reduction of carbon emissions compared to that of the MSCI World. We believe this fund proves it is possible to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of a portfolio without foregoing risk-adjusted returns.”

The extensive research conducted by Unigestion in incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into investment portfolios has enabled the firm to address investors’ increasing demand for ethical investments, while not compromising on risk or return.

Bertel Roslev Rasmussen, Head of Investments at Kirstein adds “We chose Unigestion as our subadvisor to launch the “Low Carbon Global Equity” fund because we were impressed by their approach to, and experience in, co-creating risk managed investment solutions. We are proud to be the first company in Denmark to launch a fund with global assets, which, besides delivering better returns or those equivalent to benchmark, is also ethically responsible”.