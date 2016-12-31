The new agreement with Allfunds Bank will see the registration of all Unigestion’s Uni-Global SICAV sub funds and share classes on the largest ‘open architecture’ mutual fund platforms in Europe.

The availability of several share classes and all main funds on Allfunds Bank will accelerate Unigestion’s offering to fund influencers as they look to diversify the assets of their clients. Unigestion’s equity and multi asset products like Navigator and Alternative Risk Premia will all be made available to investors.

Intermediary markets are seen as a key growth area for Unigestion, with the firm announcing in 2016 three senior hires to its newly formed intermediary team headed by Simone Gallo. Therefore, following Unigestion’s partnership with Allfunds, its wide range of strategies across its four areas of expertise: equity, multi asset investing, private equity and alternatives, will now be widely available to the intermediary market.

Speaking at Unigestion’s inaugural client conference in Milan today, Andrea Di Nisio, Head of Southern Europe Intermediaries at Unigestion, said: “We are delighted to strengthen the partnership with Allfunds Bank as this is a key step forward for Unigestion to increase our presence in the intermediaries’ segment, especially in markets such as Italy and Spain.”