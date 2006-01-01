Unigestion, the boutique asset manager that focuses on providing its clients with risk-managed investment solutions, today announces that it has significantly expanded its fund distribution network by joining the MFEX platform.

The new agreement means that all Unigestion’s Uni-Global SICAV sub funds and share classes are now listed on the MFEX platform, which offers 50,000 funds to investors in 30 countries globally.

The availability of the Unigestion SICAV fund range on the MFEX platform marks the latest step in the firm’s growth in the intermediary market space, following its registration with Allfunds Bank in March this year. Both of these agreements have further enhanced Unigestion’s fund distribution capability in the intermediary market, and offer to a wider range of investors access to the company’s four areas of expertise: risk-managed equity, multi asset, private equity and alternatives investing.

Lloyd Reynolds, Head of Nordic and UK Intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to have strengthened our presence in the intermediary space by offering our products via the MFEX platform. The intermediary market is a key growth area for Unigestion, and this expansion of our fund distribution network means that we are now listed on Europe’s largest mutual fund platforms.”