QuantHouse, the global provider of innovative market data services, trading and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Turquoise® has extended the QuantHouse real-time primary market data feeds to its Turquoise Plato™ midpoint matching services, including the award winning Turquoise Plato Block Discovery™, to cover securities of 18 European countries, including those recently added emerging markets Czech Republic and Hungary.

Dr Robert Barnes, CEO Turquoise®, said: “QuantHouse provides bid and offer prices from primary markets which Turquoise® references within its Turquoise Plato™ order book innovations such as Turquoise Plato Block Discovery™, Turquoise Plato Uncross™, and Turquoise Plato Dark Lit Sweep™ that offer investors benefits of potential price improvement when trading using a midpoint reference price for a better result on a consistent basis, the very definition of MiFID best execution.”

Stephane Leroy, Business Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, added: “We are delighted that our collaboration with Turquoise® has now expanded the ability of midpoint matching to include QuantFEED for a total of 18 European markets through single connection on Turquoise Plato™. We are proud to support Turquoise Plato™ innovations, and our partnership is testament to our expertise and global leadership in providing advanced trading technologies to the capital market community for more than ten years.”

QuantHouse provides trading venues, hedge funds, market makers, proprietary desks, brokers and sell-side firms with systematic trading infrastructure solutions including ultra-low latency market data, algo trading development frameworks, proximity hosting and order routing. QuantHouse was acquired by S&P over four years ago and acquired back by the QuantHouse founders in January 2017.