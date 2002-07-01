From a problem case to a successful product

It has been 15 years since Tim Albrecht assumed responsibility for the DWS Deutschland fund. In July 2002, the volume of the equity fund, which had been badly battered by the tech bubble, stood at a mere 200 million euros. Today, investors entrust seven billion euros to the Head of German, Austrian and Swiss Equities. Since taking over the fund, Tim Albrecht has successfully generated a total return of more than 360 percent for his investors – after costs. This corresponds to around 11 percent per annum*. To compare: during the same time period, the DAX grew by 181 percent or 7.1 percent a year*, while the CDAX achieved growth of 205 percent or 7.7 percent per year. Albrecht succeeded in exceeding the CDAX benchmark index in nine out of ten years*.

Promising companies and industries, put to the test

The success of Deutsche Asset Management’s German equity funds is the result of long-term experience and sound teamwork between fund managers and analysts. Tim Albrecht and his colleagues follow a flexible investment strategy for the DWS Deutschland fund, which, depending on the market situation, can take a growth or value-based approach. The aim is to generate the highest possible outperformance while keeping risk firmly under control in any market situation. Albrecht focuses on the best companies in promising industries. Due to their often favourable growth profile, he also adds to the portfolio up to 50 percent small and mid-caps. In order to identify the right candidates, each company is put to the test and subjected to a thorough analysis. This also includes the personal discussion with the company. The seven-member German equities team holds more than 500 of these company meetings every year.

Strength in home market pays off

Tim Albrecht continually proves his strengths in his home market Germany. Independent rating agencies and publications regularly recognise him for his performance and skill in maintaining a cool head even in difficult market situations, and for making the right investment decisions for his investors. For instance, he was the first recipient of the Morningstar “Fund Manager of the Year” award in 2010. Numerous honours have followed, including, in 2017, the “German Fund Award” which was awarded to DWS Deutschland in the “German Equity Funds” category and the “Morningstar Fund Award Germany” for the “Best Germany Large-Cap Equity Fund”. DWS Deutschland was also named the winner in the “German Equities” category at the 2017 FERI EuroRating Awards. In total, Tim Albrecht and his team manage 14 billion euros in their equity funds DWS Deutschland, DWS Aktien Strategie Deutschland, DWS Investa and DWS German Equities Typ O. Investors looking for a long-term successful investment in German equity funds cannot overlook Tim Albrecht.