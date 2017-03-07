Tikehau Capital was founded in Paris in 2004 and manages assets totalling nearly €10 billion. It has built its growth on four asset categories: private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies (bond management/diversified management and equities). Tikehau offers its clients—both institutional and private investors—alternative investment opportunities targeting long-term value creation.

The company is using this listing and a public tender offer of its subsidiary Salvepar Investment company specializing in taking minority interests in listed and unlisted companies. to consolidate its operations and enable a better understanding of its business model, which stands out for its capacity to allocate capital across its four business lines and its atypical profile as a multi asset-class investor.

Tikehau Capital (ticker code: TKO) was listed through the admission to trading on 7 March 2017 of a total of 70,888,284 shares.

The offering price was set at €21 per share. The company’s market capitalisation on the day of listing was around €1.5 billion.

“We are delighted to list today on Euronext Paris, in a new and important step in the history and growth of Tikehau Capital,” said company co-founders Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran at the listing ceremony. “Consolidating our asset management and investment businesses and simplifying our shareholder structure and governance will benefit us as we step up the pace of growth. Listing offers an additional visibility and trust factor for our investor clients. We would also like to welcome the Fonds Stratégique de Participations which is joining our shareholder base, and extend warm thanks to all our shareholders, old and new, our partners, and our employees for their support and contributions to the success of this operation.”