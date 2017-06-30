The State Street Global ExchangeSM Private Equity Index (GXPEI) ended the second quarter of 2017 with continued strong performance of 3.96 percent, in line with the 3.95 percent return posted in the first quarter.
Driven by a Weak US Dollar, European Private Equity Funds Post 10.5 Percent Gain
The GXPEI is based on directly-sourced limited partnership data and represents more than $2.5 trillion in private equity investments, with more than 2,800 unique private equity partnerships, as of June 30 2017.
“European funds had a very strong quarter, partly driven by a weaker US dollar,” said Will Kinlaw, senior managing director and global head of State Street Associates®, a division of State Street Global Exchange. “However, setting aside the foreign exchange impact, the European funds still achieved a 3.72 percent quarterly return in Euro, outperforming the US private equity funds in local currency terms. Interestingly, the GXPEI confirms the European recovery we have seen from public market in 2017.”
Second Quarter Highlights Include:
“Private Equity fundraising has been increasing in recent years, however firms have been slow to deploy their capital in the first half of the year due to delays in the US tax reform and political uncertainty. Perhaps such uncertainty may create opportunities for Buyout funds,” said Anthony Catino, managing director, Alternative Investment Solutions for State Street.
