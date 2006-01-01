People Moves

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management business of State Street Corporation announced the appointment of Ramu Thiagarajan as global head of Fixed Income, Cash & Currency Research and chairman of the Technical Committee (TC). He will report directly to Matthew Steinaway, chief investment officer of Global Fixed Income, Cash & Currency.

In this newly-created role, Thiagarajan will provide leadership to all fundamental and quantitative research efforts for active, indexing and smart beta fixed income, cash and currency strategies. Additionally he will establish research agendas, ensure communication between business units globally, and partner with key stakeholders to develop new products, evaluate and enhance investment processes, and help drive and inspire thought leadership across the globe.

In his role as chairman of the TC, Thiagarajan will oversee all quantitative research performed throughout the organization and will work closely with the equity, alternative and multi-asset solutions investment teams to enhance the company’s research and investment processes.

“We are excited to strengthen the research arm of the Fixed Income, Cash and Currency team,” said Steinaway. “Ramu’s nearly 20 years of research experience, ability to build strong relationships and lead teams, and develop new products will be an asset to SSGA.”

Prior to joining SSGA, Thiagarajan served as global head of Fixed Income Quant Research at AllianceBernstein for nearly seven years. Preceding this role, Thiagarajan was head of the Deutsche Bank Asset Management Research Center.