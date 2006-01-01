After a period of exclusive discussions, Quantlab is pleased to announce that approximately 20 talented technologists, quantitative researchers and operations personnel will join the Quantlab group. Operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group, Quantlab Futures Technology, Inc. will be based in New York and Chicago, and will develop and deploy quantitative trading strategies for global futures markets and will focus on the development and implementation of new technologies. The activities acquired are highly complementary to Quantlab and its science-led approach to markets.

Commenting on the transaction, Cameron Smith, President of Quantlab Financial, LLC said "Quantlab has taken the opportunity to add selectively to its research and technology capabilities, reinforcing its strong position amongst the leaders in this industry. The assets we have acquired from Teza are outstanding and will further our ambitions to provide liquidity in a fair, efficient and transparent way across all the world’s major financial markets."

Based in Houston, Texas, Quantlab Financial has built a leading position in electronic trading based on unique science coupled with outstanding technology. Since 1998, Quantlab has consistently participated in the world’s largest and most liquid equities and futures markets, contributing to the development of transparent and efficient markets that best serve the end customer. As a founding member of the Modern Markets Initiative ("MMI"), Quantlab is committed to working towards a market structure that provides efficient, fair and transparent markets for all participants.