By enabling greater innovation and cross-selling opportunities between capital market participants

QuantHouse, the independent global provider of end-to-end high performance market data and trading through API based technologies, today announced the launch of its ‘qh API Ecosystem’. The ecosystem is designed to accelerate the adoption of multi-asset class API based solutions including value added analytics, automated trading tools, AI and machine learning services.

The qh API Ecosystem is a unique global initiative from QuantHouse whose objective is to help all fintech providers turn their software and hardware product portfolios into global, available on-demand solutions through open APIs, removing the burden of the traditional per customer implementation model.

Equally, the objective of the qh API Ecosystem is to allow all API based users, such as hedge funds and automated trading financial firms, to easily access advanced trading solutions without dealing with the complexity of technology component integration.

Stephane Leroy, Business Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, said, “The concept of the QuantHouse API Ecosystem is simple; in the same way that other companies have successfully connected human traders in the 90’s through instant messaging systems, we are bringing together the next generation of automated quant traders through API’s. Providers of API based innovative solutions will benefit from enhanced business opportunities through our established global community of clients and prospects.”

QuantHouse brings together the largest community of buy- and sell-side participants, exchanges, prime brokers, trading venues, hedge funds, market makers with other financial services partners and vendors. With more than 500 participants, the qh API Ecosystem is designed to be the forum in which capital markets participants can quickly and easily gain global access to multiple trading venues, technologies or applications, accelerate time to market for new services, streamline infrastructure costs and take advantage of new collaborative opportunities.

Pierre Feligioni, Company Co-Founder and CEO, QuantHouse, concluded: “We firmly believe that the qh API Ecosystem will act as a catalyst to accelerate the adoption of API based trading technologies throughout the industry. We are happy to foster the innovation and to welcome new providers capable of leveraging existing API content in order to invent new solutions.”