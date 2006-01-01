The 2017 Preqin Private Capital Fund Terms Advisor finds that several private capital fund types are raising their average management fees among funds of more recent vintages. Unlisted infrastructure funds have seen mean management fees rise marginally from lows of 1.38% for 2014 vintage funds to 1.48% for 2017 vintage funds and vehicles in market. Similarly, private equity buyout funds have seen their mean fees rise from 1.85% for 2015 vintage funds to 1.94% for 2017 vintage and raising funds. Across the same period, closed-end private real estate funds have seen average fees go from 1.41% to 1.57%, and 2017 vintage real estate funds are charging the highest average fees tracked by Preqin in a decade.

Key Private Capital Fund Terms Facts: