Novo Holdings A/S will use SimCorp Dimension front-to-back to consolidate its system landscape and automate processes across its investment areas, with the aim of achieving a more streamlined and efficient operational setup. SimCorp Dimension’s embedded IBOR (Investment Book of Record) will become Novo Holdings A/S’ central database for investment data in order to further improve its risk management, performance measurement and reporting.

Novo Holdings A/S found SimCorp’s strategic focus on alternative investments to be a perfect match, which enables the firm to handle all its investments in one place to increase efficiency, and is scalable to its future needs.

The agreement includes daily support to assist Novo Holdings A/S with the ongoing operation of SimCorp Dimension. As Novo Holdings A/S invests globally, SimCorp’s strong global presence has played a role in the selection of SimCorp Dimension.

Hans Otto Engkilde, Managing Director of SimCorp Northern Europe, comments: “I am happy to see that despite our already high penetration in the Nordic market, we continue to attract new clients in the region. The agreement with Novo Holdings A/S is a testament to the fact that the continued investment into our products and services makes us attractive to many types of investment companies. It is a pleasure to welcome Novo Holdings A/S to the SimCorp community.”