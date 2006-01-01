The ETF is designed to track the performance of the “Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index”. The index is comprised of 50 high dividend yield stocks selected from the Nikkei 225 constituents.

A listing ceremony was held today at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Commenting on the listing, Mr. Masanao Tsuda, Senior Corporate Managing Director of Nomura Asset Management, said: “As the low interest rate environment continues, investment strategies focusing on high dividend stocks attract increasing attention. We are confident that the ETF meets the needs of a broad range of investors as it makes it easy to invest in high dividend stocks selected from the Nikkei 225 constituents.”

In trading today, the ETF opened at 36,250 yen and closed at 36,000 yen with total volume of 4,732 units and trading value of approximately 171 million yen.