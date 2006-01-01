People Moves

Ms. Atkar will support Nomura’s Executive Management, providing oversight of risk appetite, management and exposure, and advising on the firm’s current and future potential risk tolerance. David Godfrey, Chairman of Nomura Europe Holdings plc and Nomura International plc, commented: “Neeta’s leadership and significant experience as a risk professional will make a valuable contribution to the Board and more broadly, to the firm.”

In addition to the unique skills, experience and perspective that Ms. Atkar brings to the organization, her appointment means that for the first time, 30% of the Board is now female, going beyond the commitment made last year to appoint two female Non-Executive Directors.

Ms. Atkar brings a wealth of experience from financial services, including her previous role as Chief Risk Officer for TSB Bank plc, and strong experience as a Non-Executive Director. In 2016 she was appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the British Bank Board Risk Committee, and she also holds the role of Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee of Yorkshire Building Society.

Her career has spanned regulation, consulting and insurance across a range of roles covering operational, credit and regulatory risks.