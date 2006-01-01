Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced that it will publish a new index named the Nomura High-yield JREIT Index. The index is a non-market cap weighted index comprising J-REIT stocks with a high expected dividend yield.

The index consists of 30 to 40 high yield stocks which are selected from a universe of all real estate investment trusts listed on Japanese stock exchanges by using dividend yield estimates announced by investment companies.

In order to facilitate the structuring of index-related products, the index is designed to consider the tradability of constituents in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. Each constituent of the index is weighted based on quantitative indicators, and higher dividend yield stocks are assigned a larger weighting. Additionally, individual stock weights are capped at 5% to prevent excessively investing in specific stocks. As a general rule, stock constituents are reconfigured annually.

The index is released by Nomura, where the Quantitative Research Dept. is in charge of the development and the Index Operations Dept. is in charge of the calculation. The index value, rulebook and other details will be publicly available on Nomura’s web site, http://qr.nomura.co.jp/jp/nmjr/inde... (Japanese only).

Nomura will continue to provide services that meet investors’ needs through developing financial products linked with the index.