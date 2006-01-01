Innovation

Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., the core company within the Asset Management Division of the Nomura Group, today announced a plan to launch a new exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to track the performance of the “Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index”. The index is comprised of 50 high dividend yield stocks selected from the Nikkei 225 constituents.

Named "NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index Exchange Traded Fund" (ticker:1489), the new ETF was today approved for listing by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) with a launch date of February 10 and a listing date of February 13.

From the listing date, investors will be able to trade the ETF on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan. The ETF can be subscribed and redeemed only in kind, pursuant to the relevant Japanese tax regulations.

The ETF are part of Nomura’s NEXT FUNDS range, which will total 52 funds with the new listing.