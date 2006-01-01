http://www.next-finance.net/en
Innovation

Nomura Asset Management to launch a new ETF designed to track the performance of the “Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index”

Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., the core company within the Asset Management Division of the Nomura Group, announced a plan to launch a new exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to track the performance of the “Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index”.

Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., the core company within the Asset Management Division of the Nomura Group, today announced a plan to launch a new exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to track the performance of the “Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index”. The index is comprised of 50 high dividend yield stocks selected from the Nikkei 225 constituents.

Named "NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index Exchange Traded Fund" (ticker:1489), the new ETF was today approved for listing by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) with a launch date of February 10 and a listing date of February 13.

From the listing date, investors will be able to trade the ETF on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan. The ETF can be subscribed and redeemed only in kind, pursuant to the relevant Japanese tax regulations.

The ETF are part of Nomura’s NEXT FUNDS range, which will total 52 funds with the new listing.

Next Finance , January 26

P.S.

“NEXT FUNDS” is the brand name for the ETF product range of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., representing “Nomura Exchange Traded Funds”.

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

Innovation Ossiam ETF on the Risk Weighted Enhanced Commodity Ex Grains TR Index

Using its expertise in systematic asset management, in 2013, Ossiam has set up an ETF offering a long only exposure to a risk weighted enhanced commodity index, based on S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index constituents, excluding (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2017 - All rights reserved