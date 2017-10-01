People Moves

Mr. Karseras, who will be based in London, will report to James Lancaster, Global CAO, Global Markets and Henson Orser, Global Head of Senior Relationship Management.

In this role, he will work with regional Sales Management, Senior Relationship Management and wider Global Markets stakeholders to improve sales productivity and enhance client strategy against the backdrop of continuing rapid evolution in financial services.

Henson Orser, Global Head of Senior Relationship Management, said: “Nomura’s client franchise lies at the heart of our business and it is now more important than ever for us to coordinate effectively to deliver the best of Nomura to our clients.”

Prior to joining Nomura, Mr. Karseras held a number of senior global COO and CFO roles within Sales and Finance at Deutsche Bank. He has also previously worked in Strategy at Barclays Capital and as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Mr. Karseras holds an MBA from Harvard and a BA from Princeton.