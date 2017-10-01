AVIVA Advertisement AVIVA
http://www.next-finance.net/en
People Moves

Nomura Appoints Hugh Karseras as Global Sales Chief Operating Officer

Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, announced today that it has appointed Hugh Karseras, as Managing Director, Global Sales Chief Operating Officer (COO) to its Global Markets division.

Mr. Karseras, who will be based in London, will report to James Lancaster, Global CAO, Global Markets and Henson Orser, Global Head of Senior Relationship Management.

In this role, he will work with regional Sales Management, Senior Relationship Management and wider Global Markets stakeholders to improve sales productivity and enhance client strategy against the backdrop of continuing rapid evolution in financial services.

Henson Orser, Global Head of Senior Relationship Management, said: “Nomura’s client franchise lies at the heart of our business and it is now more important than ever for us to coordinate effectively to deliver the best of Nomura to our clients.”

Prior to joining Nomura, Mr. Karseras held a number of senior global COO and CFO roles within Sales and Finance at Deutsche Bank. He has also previously worked in Strategy at Barclays Capital and as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Mr. Karseras holds an MBA from Harvard and a BA from Princeton.

Next Finance , November 6

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

People Moves Redundancy plan: Société Générale to join the party

The announcements of job cuts in investment banking continues. After a year fueled by rumors, Société Générale has officially announced the implementation of a voluntary departure plan for approximately 880 investment bankers (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2017 - All rights reserved