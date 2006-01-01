People Moves

Mr. Chuprin, who will be based in London, will report to David Ishoo-Mirzayoo, Head of CEEMEA Sales and will be responsible for driving Nomura’s growth agenda in Russia & CIS, an area of opportunity within Nomura’s expanding Emerging Markets business.

David Ishoo-Mirzayoo, Head of CEEMEA Sales, said: “Andrey will play a key role in continuing the development of our Emerging Markets business, an area where we see future opportunities and are selectively growing. Improved access to CEEMEA clients, in particular, will help us to optimise coverage and further strengthen our EM franchise.”

Mr. Chuprin brings strong technical knowledge which spans the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) and Structured Solutions markets. Prior to joining Nomura, Mr. Chuprin was Head of FICC Sales at Sberbank, where he was responsible for building out the bank’s global markets FICC franchise.

He previously worked at Credit Suisse as Head of Financial Institutions Sales for Russia & CIS, as Head of Russia & CIS Financial Institutions for BAML and in the New Markets Group at HSBC.

Nomura has made a number of hires recently to support the growth of its Emerging Markets franchise including Mr. Ishoo-Mirzayoo’s appointment in March 2017. Other hires include Greg Brandtner as Head of Global Markets Sales for South Africa and Matteo Spinosa as Head of Global Markets Sales for Central and Eastern Europe.