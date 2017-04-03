People Moves

Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, announced that it has appointed Alberto Ardura as a Managing Director and Head of Latin America Sales and Client Coverage for its Emerging Markets business. Mr. Ardura is based in New York and is responsible for sales and the overall coverage of the firm’s Global Markets clients based in Latin America.

“As we continue to build out and further develop our Emerging Markets business in the Americas, Alberto’s expertise and deep client relationships within the Latin America market will serve to support and enhance our overall Emerging Markets strategy,” said Karan Madan, Head of Emerging Markets, Americas.

With more than 30 years of financial services experience in the Latin America region, Mr. Ardura joins Nomura from Deutsche Bank. He was most recently a Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Corporate Finance Latin America, responsible for managing the most senior client relationships across the Latin America region. Prior to his Vice Chairman role at Deutsche Bank, he was Head of Latin America Capital Markets and Treasury Solutions, which included client coverage, capital markets and corporate finance origination, structured credit and derivatives, and corporate banking activities. Prior to that, Mr. Ardura was Chief Country Manager and Head of Fixed Income Currencies & Commodities, Mexico, at Merrill Lynch.