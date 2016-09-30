People Moves

This decision was taken in order to cover the increasing demand for Solactive’s services, considering the successful value proposition characterized by an aggressive pricing model and tailored index development that have attracted a growing number of customers. In less than a decade, Solactive has managed to become a leading index service provider calculating over 3,500 indices and serving more than 300 clients globally. As of January 2017, approximately 250 ETFs are linked to indices calculated by the Company.

Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive AG, said: “I am very happy we have gained an experienced businessman such as Fabian to lead our sales department. He will play a crucial role in expanding and responding to the growing demand for cost-efficient index solutions seen in the investment space. I am confident Fabian’s arrival marks a new chapter of growth and business opportunities for Solactive and our customers.”

Graduated from the University of Bayreuth in 2005 in business administration with a specialization in finance and marketing, Fabian brings to the Company more than a decade of sales experience in the financial sector. From 2006 to 2016, Fabian worked at Deutsche Bank and managed a sales team for structured products. This experience enabled him to develop in-depth knowledge of the financial industry, sales strategies and customer management.

“In recent years Solactive has developed an excellent name in the financial industry and has been successful at winning and retaining many important customers. Considering the growing demand for passive investment products and the regulatory changes affecting the indexing industry, it is important to align our clients’ needs with the opportunities arising from these changes”, commented the new Head of Sales, Fabian Colin.

Aside from his professional achievements in finance, Fabian is a passionate skier and a former member of the Junior German National Team and of the Western State Colorado University ski team competing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.