Natixis Investment Managers and Natixis Wealth Management together make up Asset & Wealth Management, one of Natixis’ four core business lines, alongside Insurance, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Specialized Financial Services.

Natixis Global Asset Management becomes Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Global Asset Management is changing its name to Natixis Investment Managers to better highlight its multiaffiliate business model and the strengths the firm brings to its clients. Natixis Investment Managers offers investment solutions from high-conviction, high-active share investment managers, while also providing evaluation and consulting support to help clients build portfolios to meet their long-term goals.

“Our new name and brand platform better showcase our business model and the value we bring to clients by offering leading active investment solutions combined with the research and consultation they need to build and manage their portfolios,” said Jean Raby, member of Natixis Senior Management Committee in charge of Asset & Wealth Management. “Providing clients with access to a range of investment managers, each with its own unique process and culture, helps capitalize on the diverse and unconventional thinking that can lead to alpha generation.”

Natixis Asset Management, a Paris-based affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, is also undergoing a rebranding exercise and will be renamed in 2018. All other affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers (see appendix) will retain their current brands.

Active Thinking

In conjunction with its name change, Natixis Investment Managers is launching a new brand platform centered on Active ThinkingSM. Like Natixis’ multi-affiliate investment model, which includes 26 specialized investment managers, the firm’s Active ThinkingSM brand platform will illustrate how Natixis leverages many diverse views and challenges traditional ways of thinking in pursuit of the best portfolio solutions for clients. Active ThinkingSM also reflects Natixis’ belief in the value that truly active management can bring to clients.

Natixis Investment Institute

To extend its multi-disciplinary approach to investment management, Natixis is also establishing the Natixis Investment Institute, which will build on the behavioral research of its Center for Investor Insight, the in-depth portfolio research and analytics of its Portfolio Research & Consulting Group, and more generally its market trend analysis and forecasting to provide clients with an in-depth understanding of the relationships between investor sentiment and investment decision-making.

Banque Privée 1818 becomes Natixis Wealth Management

Banque Privée 1818 is changing its name, highlighting its ambition in the wealth management business.

This new name categorically asserts the wealth management business’ role at the very heart of Natixis’ and Groupe BPCE’s business lines.

Natixis Wealth Management is extending its wealth management product and services offering by relying more extensively on the range of expertise available across Natixis, particularly the private equity and asset management solutions provided by Natixis Investment Managers.

The bank chose the Natixis Wealth Management name to highlight its aim of supporting clients in France and on the international arena. The bank will now use the same brand name across France, Luxembourg and Belgium.

“Our new name and brand reflect our ambition of becoming a key banking player in France for High Net Worth Individuals and family offices, within Groupe BPCE” states George-Eric de la Brunière, CEO of Natixis Wealth Management.

Sélection 1818 and VEGA IM will maintain their corporate names and brands.