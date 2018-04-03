A new name for a more defined brand architecture

As part of Natixis’ strategic plan ‘New Dimension’, Natixis Investment Managers, one of the world’s premier asset managers [2] , has begun a process of aligning its brands. Within this new initiative, Natixis Asset Management, will become Ostrum Asset Management from April 3, 2018 [3].

Jean Raby, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Investment Managers, commented: “Ostrum Asset Management is our largest affiliate, and its distinct brand name re-affirms its key role in Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate structure. Ostrum Asset Management’s leading active investment solutions are an integral part of our Active Thinking℠ approach, helping clients to build portfolios to meet their long-term goals.”

New identity, symbol of change

“Ostrum”’s Latin roots pay tribute to the company’s European origins, while its meaning “purple colored” connects firmly to its parent companies Natixis and Groupe BPCE. The logo’s exponential symbol embodies Ostrum’s ambition to expand in partnership with its clients and staff, creating new opportunities in the fast changing asset management industry.

Matthieu Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Ostrum Asset Management [4] , adds: “Our new brandname Ostrum Asset Management highlights our experience in the financial markets over more than 30 years [5], our strong performance track record [6] and our investment teams dedication to our clients.”

Refocused range to serve fresh ambitions

A leading fund manager [7] in Europe with assets under management of 324.5 billion euros [8] on behalf of institutional, individual and distributor clients, Ostrum Asset Management is renewing its focus on its long-standing fixed-income experience, its focused equity capabilities and its renowned insurance expertise.

The company will thereby draw on its extensive global investment range of bond funds, with 90% of funds ranked 1st or 2nd quartile by Morningstar [9]. It will also continue to roll out alternative solutions, such as CLOs and private debt on real assets, while bolstering its equity investment expertise, including thematic, small & mid cap and emerging funds.

Lastly, Ostrum Asset Management will use its unique insurance investment management expertise to continue supporting insurer clients via its tailored multi-asset solutions range.

Ostrum Asset Management will rely on Natixis Investment Managers global distribution platform, as well as the Groupe BPCE retail banking networks, to drive its growth.