Private Markets

Created in 2000 in Paris by the journalist Alexandre Cammas, Fooding has distinguished itself among the general public by its ability to identify trends and to approach gastronomy in a quirky way.

This partnership between Michelin and Fooding aims to build exclusive and diverse gastronomy experiences for customers; from quality table discoveries and meetings with chefs, to tailor-made events and special offers with its partners. This does not only include the French scene, but also on the international stage.

Alexandre Cammas, founder of the Fooding Guide, is delighted: "The world-wide reputation of the MICHELIN guide, both with chefs and with the general public, combined with a code of ethics common to our two guides which obliges us to pay all our bills, has quickly highlighted the relevance and legitimacy of this partnership. This partnership will also assist us in the deployment of our guide in other major French and foreign cities. "

Alexandre Taisne, Michelin Group’s gastronomic and tourist activities director commented: "The Fooding and Michelin alliance will enable our customers to benefit from more efficient offers and services to find the right table according to their desires and their budget. It will also create new development opportunities for all players in the gastronomy ecosystem. "