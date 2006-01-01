QuantHouse provides end-to-end systematic trading solutions including QuantFEED, its ultra-low latency market data technologies, QuantFACTORY, its algo-trading development framework and QuantLINK, its proximity hosting and order routing services. QuantHouse helps trading venues, hedge funds, market makers, proprietary desks, brokers and sell-side firms achieve optimal trading performance.

Metori Capital was set up by former executives of LYXOR Asset Management as an independent firm to manage the EPSILON funds worth circa EUR 400 million. Metori Capital will be managing the EPSILON funds through their automated trading portfolio technology based on QuantFACTORY, the QuantHouse advanced quant trading, development and algo testing framework. By coding their portfolio management rules into QuantFACTORY, Metori Capital will be able to review, fine-tune and optimise each element of the automated trading cycle.

Nicolas Gaussel, CEO and Co-CIO, Metori Capital, said, “Lyxor’s Epsilon team has been working with QuantHouse over the years through its QuantFACTORY technology, allowing full portfolio trading automation making them the natural choice to automate Metori Capital’s trading portfolio solution. We have been impressed by the technology’s performance, resilience and stability, and look forward to working together as we go into operation this year.”

Stephane Leroy, Business Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, added, “We are delighted to welcome Metori Capital to the QuantHouse client community. In today’s trading environment, both trading ideas and speed to market are of the essence. Firms must be able to test, develop and launch new trading strategies as quickly as possible ensuring the highest level of risk control. We’re delighted to work with Metori Capital to help them achieve full trading automation and business performance.”