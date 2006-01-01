Innovation

Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments) announced the launch of two new mutual funds and one ETF designed to generate income and improve portfolio diversification.

"With today’s environment of low but potentially rising interest rates and volatility, it is challenging for investors to find solutions that offer income and protect capital. These new products provide investors with additional solutions to achieve higher yields and income generation," said Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is an important time for investors to re-examine their investment strategies and consider the potential benefits of adding other income-generating assets such as dividend stocks, preferred shares, high yields bonds and floating rate loans."

Mackenzie Investments has been offering innovative income solutions to address investors’ needs through various market cycles for 50 years.

The new active ETF and mutual funds join the broad line-up of cost-effective, diversified, flexible and professionally managed solutions designed to meet investor needs.

Mackenzie US Strategic Income Fund: The aim of this Fund is to provide investors with a balanced solution that satisfies their needs for income and growth potential. The Fund invests primarily in US dividend paying equities and a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, including high yield bonds and loans. Further, foreign currency exposure is actively managed. This new fund follows the same proven approach as the existing Mackenzie Strategic Income Fund and Mackenzie Global Strategic Income Fund. This suite of products offers investors access to Canadian, Global and US income generating securities, depending on their needs. "We believe these efforts have the potential to generate a higher income stream with lower volatility compared to exclusive investments in equities," said Michael Schnitman, Senior Vice-President, Product of Mackenzie Investments.

Mackenzie Global Credit Opportunities Fund: This Fund aims to provide a high level of income and long-term capital growth potential, offering another option to build diversified portfolios. The portfolio managers combine rigorous credit research with an opportunistic, flexible strategy to select securities across a range of credit qualities and geographies. The fund has the ability to invest in investment grade and non investment grade corporate and government bonds, including Emerging Market debt, loans and preferred shares.

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF (MHYB): This is the fifth exchange traded fund in Mackenzie Investments’ series of active ETFs to be launched. This ETF seeks to provide a steady flow of income with the potential for long-term capital growth to help meet cash-flow and investment goals. The manager applies disciplined criteria including rigorous credit analysis, ongoing assessment of relative and absolute valuations to help uncover the most attractive risk-adjusted opportunities within the high yield asset class. "Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF rounds out our suite of active fixed income exchange traded funds and provides another option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios," said Michael Cooke, Senior Vice President, Head of Exchange Traded Funds.

The initial offering of Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF has now closed. The new ETF will begin trading today on the Aequitas NEO Exchange.