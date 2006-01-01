LeasePilot was founded in 2015 by commercial real estate attorneys, Gabriel Safar (CEO) and Jonathan Eskow (COO), and technology strategist, Itzik Spitzen (CTO). The product combines proprietary technology and deep legal expertise to quickly onboard a landlord’s own lease forms and language.

Using LeasePilot, non-lawyers are able to quickly and easily assemble accurate leases, while lawyers are able to customize leases to address unique deal terms and complex tenant requests.

Many tech start-ups claim to be disruptors in their industries, but what does it really mean to be disruptive? Nine years ago, Matt Christensen co-founded Rose Park Advisors with his father, Clayton Christensen, who conceived the theory of disruptive innovation and applied it to investment strategy with impressive results

"Many startups believe they are disruptive, but very few, in fact, have the right business model, in the right circumstances, to achieve disruptive success," said Matt Christensen, co-founder and Managing Partner of Rose Park Advisors. "Gabriel and Jonathan have identified a true disruptive opportunity, and we’re very excited to pursue this opportunity together."

Gabriel Safar, Co-founder and CEO of LeasePilot, said, "We could not be more thrilled to partner with Rose Park Advisors. Their investment affirms what we have known from the moment we founded the company: that LeasePilot will change the way the real estate industry leases space, and by doing so will unlock massive efficiencies while dramatically reducing transactional risks."