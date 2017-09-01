People Moves

Larry Young, 41 years old, has been appointed head of BNP Paribas Real Estate’s “International Investment Group”, reporting directly to Thierry Laroue-Pont, Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Real Estate. He takes over from Etienne Prongué, Deputy CEO of BNP Paribas Real Estate UK since September 1st, 2017.

In conjunction with the international platforms of BNP Paribas Real Estate, Larry will head up a 25-strong team, dealing with international clients investing into Europe.

Larry Young started his career with Cazenove Fund Management in 1999 before joining ING Baring Securities in London in 2000. He joined CBRE in London in 2002, then in Paris in 2003, before joining BNP Paribas Real Estate Transaction France in 2014 as Director International Investment, in charge of international clients investing in France.

Larry Young, has a BA in Political Science and a Masters in Real Estate Law and Valuation. He obtained his RICS in France in 2014.