KBC, which has over €100 billion under management and accounts for over 30 percent of Belgium’s fund market, selected Axioma for the flexibility of its solution and the ability to fully and seamlessly integrate it into the firm’s portfolio management and order management systems.

Commenting on the win, Nicolas Rossignol, Managing Director for Benelux and France at Axioma, said: “We are thrilled to be working with KBC and expanding our relationships with Europe’s asset management community. As more active managers seek quantitative tools to improve their performance, firms such as KBC are increasingly turning to Axioma for the flexibility of our risk solution and our ability to provide a risk engine which integrates directly with both internal systems and processes. This flexibility further removes the need for asset managers to build and maintain a custom solution, therefore reducing operational costs.”

Joris De Moor, Head of Quantitative Equity Fund Management at KBC Asset Management, said: “Simplicity and flexibility supported by a robust risk solution are key to managing risk across our funds. We selected Axioma after a comprehensive vendor review as it offered the most suitable answer for our challenges and objectives. This will allow us to improve our investment processes, risk analysis and operational efficiency across all our quantitative equity strategies. Axioma’s data and risk model quality, state of the art portfolio optimization features, effective service model and reporting functionalities also drove our decision.”

KBC will use Axioma’s optimization, construction and risk estimation solutions for its equity portfolios. The roll-out will occur in parallel to the implementation of Simcorp Dimension, KBC’s portfolio management system, which is currently underway.