Instinet, LLC announced today that it is continuing to strategically grow its U.S. Equity Research and U.S. Equity Research Sales offering with three senior hires. Mike Wood joins as a senior equity research analyst covering the Building Products sector. David Gingeleskie and Eric Goldstein have joined as senior equity research salespeople.

“As we continue to grow our differentiated equity research platform in the Americas, Mike’s expertise will help us to expand our coverage footprint, and connect our unique ideas across a wider range of clients,” said Penn Egbert, Head of U.S. Equity Research for Instinet.

“The addition of David and Eric complement Instinet’s strategy to build a team of tenured equity research sales professionals with strong client relationships. Their experience will help strengthen the connectivity between our alpha generating U.S. equity research and our client base,” said Jeff Doherty, Head of U.S. Equity Research Sales for Instinet.

These three new hires bring a combined total of nearly 50 years of equity research and research sales experience, which includes cultivating strong relationships with top-tier hedge funds and investment managers. Mr. Wood joins Instinet from Macquarie Capital and has 13 years of experience as a Building Products analyst. He has held similar positions at both buyside and sellside firms, including James Caird Asset Management and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Gingeleskie joins the Instinet Equity Research Sales team from Deutsche Bank and has nearly 17 years of experience, which includes senior level positions at Morgan Stanley and Susquehanna Financial Group.

Mr. Goldstein joins Instinet from Jefferies with 18 years of experience in the industry, including senior roles at J.P. Morgan and Bear Stearns.

On November 14, 2016, Instinet, LLC successfully integrated U.S. Equity Research and Research Sales from Nomura Securities International into its market-leading cash equities platform, creating a multi-sector boutique research offering. Clients continue to have seamless access to both Nomura’s and Instinet’s research offerings globally.