People Moves

Stuart has been the COO of Instinet Asia Pacific since 2010. During this time he has worked closely with the CEO and front office to develop Instinet’s business in the region while also managing the day to day operations of the corporate teams.

“Stuart has been instrumental in driving our growth in Asia. Under his leadership, our Asian operations have continuously expanded their coverage and operational capabilities while delivering the highest standards of execution to Instinet’s global client base,” said Jonathan Kellner, CEO of Instinet Holdings Incorporated.

Commenting on his appointment, Stuart said: "It’s an exciting time for our industry. Instinet is well positioned to continue to help clients meet their best execution obligations with our electronic trading tools and execution consulting team.”

Tetsuhiro Nishi, the previous CEO of Instinet Asia Pacific, is taking on a new role within Nomura as the Head of Execution Services, Asia ex-Japan, also based in Hong Kong. His appointment is subject to regulatory approval. In this position, he will continue to work closely with Instinet to grow Nomura’s cash equity franchise across Asia Pacific.

“I am excited to take up this new opportunity and to deepen the collaboration between Nomura and Instinet. As the industry landscape continues to change, it is critical that we effectively meet the evolving needs of our clients. By partnering with Instinet, we will further develop our execution services products to ensure they remain relevant to our clients,” said Tetsuhiro Nishi.