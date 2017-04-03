People Moves

Valérie Derambure has been appointed Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and Operations for Natixis Asset Management and member of its Executive Committee, with effect as of April 3 2017. She succeeds Jean- François Baralon, who has joined Natixis Global Asset Management as Head of distribution for France, Frenchspeaking Switzerland and Monaco. Valérie Derambure will support Natixis Asset Management as the company meets its strategic ambitions by enhancing the business’s operating dynamic. Ibrahima Kobar, a member of the Natixis Asset Management Executive Committee, is appointed Deputy CEO in charge of Fixed income.

They will both report directly to Matthieu Duncan, CEO of Natixis Asset Management.

Valérie Derambure began her career in 1986 at Deloitte Audit before joining Groupe CPR at the end of 1988, first as project manager and then as Head of Finance Control. In 1994, she was appointed Financial Director of the group’s American subsidiary in New York. She next worked as Finance Control Director at CIC Paris, then at CDC IXIS Capital Markets and joined Natixis in 2004 first as Finance Control Director and then as Deputy Financial Director. In 2009, Valérie was appointed Head of Organization and Operational Efficiency. She joined Banque Privée 1818 in 2011 as Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, Risks, Human Resources and Corporate Secretariat.

Valérie Derambure, aged 52, is a graduate of ESCP business school.

Ibrahima Kobar began his career in 1989 as a statistician at the economic, banking and financial research department at Société Générale. In 1991, he joined Midland Bank where he acted as actuary/fixed-income manager. In 1994, Ibrahima Kobar joined Ixis Asset Management [1] as insurance portfolio manager in the bond management department. In 1998, he was appointed head of insurance management, derivatives and structured products. In 2007, he became head of bond management and, in 2010, CIO Fixed income at Natixis Asset Management and member of the Executive Committee. In 2012, he was appointed co-Chief Investment Officer of Natixis Asset Management, in charge of the Fixed-income investment division.

Ibrahima Kobar, aged 53, is an actuary with a degree from Institut de Statistiques de Paris (ISUP) and is a member of Institut des Actuaires Français (IAF). He is also Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®).

The Natixis AM executive committee is made up of Matthieu Duncan, CEO, Valérie Derambure, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and Operations, Ibrahima Kobar, Deputy CEO and Co-CIO in charge of fixed income, Emmanuel Bourdeix, Co-CIO in charge of equities and mixed assets and Jean-Christophe Morandeau, Head of legal, compliance, and risk.