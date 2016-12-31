Under the agreement, ILPA members have immediate access to a complimentary, enhanced and exclusive version of the platform, with the option to upgrade to more advanced versions at a discounted rate. The partnership brings together two organizations committed to serving the due diligence and benchmarking needs of limited partners around the world.

“It is a privilege to partner with the only global organization that exclusively serves the LP community,” said Dr. Daniel Schmidt, CEO and Founder of CEPRES. “We share a deep appreciation for the important work limited partners perform on behalf of their beneficiaries and have built our platform in line with ILPA Principles to empower their members in their roles as financial stewards.”

A part of the CEPRES Investment Decision product family, PE.Analyzer delivers advanced due diligence analytics to the desk of LP decision makers. With one click, LPs can screen Fund Managers’ track records at the single deal and portfolio company level. ILPA members have unlimited access to an enhanced free version of the platform. Upgraded versions, which include additional analysis capabilities and data mining powers, are also available at a member discount. All versions provide LPs easy and reliable quantitative track record analysis for their commitment underwritings.

“The ILPA is focused on delivering value to our membership in multiple ways, one of which is enabling access to leading tools that enhance transparency and improve decision making,” said Peter Freire, CEO of the ILPA. “We are excited about our partnership with CEPRES, an organization that has proven to be a thought leader in due diligence and track record analysis, and encourage our LPs to take advantage of this partnership.”

ILPA members interested in learning more about the PE.Analyzer platform and the options available to them can visit the ILPA members-only website.