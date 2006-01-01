Hines, the international real estate firm, has announced the sale of five buildings at Brindleyplace in Birmingham, UK to an entity owned by clients of HSBC Private Bank and advised by HSBC Alternative Investments (HAIL) for a contract sales price of £260 million. Hines Global REIT, Inc. owned 60 percent of these buildings through a joint venture with a third party, which owned the remaining 40 percent.

Hines Global REIT made its purchase of Brindleyplace—its first international acquisition—in 2010 for £186 million. The buildings involved in the sale contain more than 560,000 sq. ft. of mixed use space and are leased to high-quality tenants including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Deloitte LLP. The investment assets represent mixed-use space in five buildings that are part of the larger Brindleyplace major mixed-use development, which itself comprises prime office buildings totaling over 1 million square feet.

Sherri Schugart, CEO of Hines Global REIT, said: “Brindleyplace has been a solid investment for Hines Global REIT. We made the purchase knowing there was value-add potential in a pending lease expiration, so we invested strategically and re-leased in short order to a well-known, high-quality tenant. The project has performed well and we believe it was the right time to make this disposition and lock in gains for our investors.”

Hines Global REIT is a public, non-listed real estate investment trust sponsored by Hines that owns interests in 40 real estate investments located in the United States and internationally. For additional information about Hines Global REIT.