People Moves

Henderson Global Investors has hired Steve Weeple into the global growth equities team led by Ian Warmerdam. The team is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Steve joins as a portfolio manager.

Previously he has held various senior investment positions at Standard Life Investments, including director of equity research and head of US equities.

Commenting on the new hire, Ian Warmerdam says, “It is pleasing to be adding a manager of Steve’s calibre and he is someone I have long-admired. The addition fills out our team – Steve’s knowledge and expertise should allow us to further build on our performance track record, enhance our quality of service to clients and grow our business. Making such a senior hire speaks to the high regard in which Henderson and the global growth team are held.”

Steve Weeple adds, “Having known Ian for many years, I have been very impressed with his global team who have consistently generated industry-leading investment performance. They achieve this through the application of a fundamental bottom up approach that I truly believe in. I intend to put my own skillset to use by complementing Henderson’s research capability, and in turn helping to grow their business.

“An added incentive to join is the opportunity to work closely with Glen Finegan and his successful global emerging markets equities team. Both Edinburgh based teams work closely with one another in analysing global investment opportunities and employ similar investment values.”