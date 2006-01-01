Having reached their highest point since August 2016 ($1,357.6/oz), gold prices slumped, falling below $1,300/oz and weighing on their 100-day average. Janet Yellen’s more hawkish speech at the last FOMC pushed up to 70% the likelihood the Fed will raise key rates in December. It also prompted a steep hike in the US dollar and real interest rates. The news clearly influenced gold prices too. Less risk-averse in the face of geopolitical dangers, investors have also been neglecting safe-haven assets like the yen and gold...