Credit Suisse Research Institute launches “The Next Frontier” report and the Credit Suisse Frontier Markets group of 30 countries, accounting for USD 3.7 trillion of economic output
A new study published today by the Credit Suisse Research Institute explores the diverse investment region of frontier markets and introduces the Credit Suisse Frontier Markets group of 30 countries, representing 16% of the global population, occupying 12% of the planet’s landmass and generating 5% of world economic activity. These 30 countries collectively account for USD 3.7 trillion of economic output equivalent to 15% of the USD 24.4 trillion GDP generated by emerging markets. By assessing factors such as the macroeconomic environment, demographic trends and the quality of institutions in these developing nations, the report shows that frontier markets offer investors the potential to increase risk-adjusted returns through diversification benefits.
As conventional emerging world economies mature, investors in search of superior growth, higher yield and discounted valuations are increasingly drawn toward the next frontier of investment opportunities in less developed markets. In its report on “The Next Frontier”, the Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI) examines the potential for this frontier universe of countries to deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns, identifies the myths and hazards involved, and cautions against drawing sweeping parallels with the emerging markets of yesteryear.
Alexander Redman, co-author of the publication: “While frontier markets are still the most under-represented asset-class in both global bonds and equities, they offer investors the potential to increase risk-adjusted returns through diversification benefits and the scope to differentiate their performance from the benchmark. Given the heterogeneity of this investment region, key factors for investors to watch include the ability of frontier markets to absorb a fast growing population into the workforce, urbanization dynamics, technology utilization as well as the quality of administrative and corporate governance.”
With regard to the newly introduced Credit Suisse Frontier Markets group of 30 countries across Asia, EMEA, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, the study includes the following key findings:
The Credit Suisse Frontier Markets group of countries
In its report, the CSRI introduces a proprietary framework of 30 countries (Credit Suisse Frontier Markets, CS FM) across four continents, which it sees as best representing the core characteristics of superior growth and demographics, improving governance, convergence in productivity and discounted valuations typically associated with the frontier market universe. The CS FM collectively account for USD 3.7 trillion of economic output equivalent to 15% of the USD 24.4 trillion GDP generated by emerging markets.
Furthermore, the report assesses a focus group of frontier nations, the CS FM10, made up of the ten largest constituents selected by their respective simple ranking of current nominal GDP, population and equity market capitalization. This group of developing nations includes Argentina, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Romania and Vietnam, which are highly representative of the larger group as a whole in terms of average GDP and population growth, per capita economic output, fertility rates and urbanization dynamics and growth.
