Total Assets under Management are up 11% vs. the end of 2016, reaching EUR 31.8 billion and including a positive market impact (+4.2%). Net New Assets into Smart Beta ETFs have already reached a quarter of the record high EUR7bn figure reached in 2016.
Article also available in : English | français
Total Assets under Management are up 11% vs. the end of 2016, reaching EUR 31.8 billion and including a positive market impact (+4.2%). Net New Assets into Smart Beta ETFs have already reached a quarter of the record high EUR7bn figure reached in 2016. Flows were sustained in Q1 2017, especially in income generation & value strategies as investors looked respectively for yield and alternative sources of return in a low return environment with positive signs on the economic front. Yet these trends decelerated in March with more limited flows on Smart Beta, especially on value.
Lyxor Research , Marlène Hassine , April 27
Article also available in : English | français
The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)
|News Feed
|Jobs & Internships
|Trainings