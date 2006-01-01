Net New Assets (NNA) during this month amounted to EUR9.4bn, nearly twice the one-year average of EUR4.9bn. Total Assets under Management are up 7% vs. the end of 2016, reaching EUR551bn, including a market impact of 3.9%.
Article also available in : English | français
Net New Assets (NNA) during this month amounted to EUR9.4bn, nearly twice the one-year average of EUR4.9bn. Total Assets under Management are up 7% vs. the end of 2016, reaching EUR551bn, including a market impact of 3.9%. Both developed and emerging markets equity and fixed income ETFs saw positive flows in a risk-on environment supported by an upbeat picture of macroeconomic data across markets
Value ETFs continued to benefit from the rotation towards more cyclical strategies with EUR918M of inflows, a one year record high. Fundamental strategies on Japanese ETFs also attracted some flows at EUR212M.
Lyxor Research , March 20
Article also available in : English | français
The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)
|News Feed
|Jobs & Internships
|Trainings