European ETF market flows slowed down substantially in April 2017. Net New Assets (NNA) during the month amounted to EUR4.4bn, the lowest since December 2016. Total Assets under Management are up 11% vs. the end of 2016, reaching EUR572bn, including a positive market impact of 4%. European and Global equities benefited from attractive valuations compared to the US.
Lyxor Research , May 16
